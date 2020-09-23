When you are down and overthinking

A big part of recovery is noticing habits that don’t serve us and replacing them. Sometimes it’s as simple as identifying an emotional reflex. Example: Sometimes I catch myself feeling down and my brain immediately sets out to investigate why that is.
This is arguably the worst possible approach. I love the expression, “Analysis leads to paralysis.” If I’m down and seeking to understand why, I’m going to take stock of every possible reason I feel this way. I’ll note recent disappointments and things I feel sad about. This will have the net effect of making me feel more down, which leads to copious types of unhealthy coping mechanisms – many of which involve snacks and self-pity.
I love the Keep It Simple System (K.I.S.S.). If I keep things simple, instead of examining why I’m down, I can simply do something that improves my mood. This means more action and less thinking. The very basics of simply taking a walk and drinking water are likely to improve my mood.
I have also found introspection to be far more effective than analysis. Here too I can use K.I.S.S. Introspection is taking stock of my heart. I can check in and ask what it is that I need, what’s weighing on me, and what do I need to do about those. The answers to which are most often – involve other people.
I can also restart my day and simply choose to focus on gratitude. The benefit of gratitude lists is extolled by folks in long-term recovery and for good reasons. As corny as it may sound, there is a profound connection between my gratitude and my attitude. My ego bemoans things not going as I planned them and my spirit counters, “Thank God they didn’t.”
Surrender is a daily practice for me that pays huge dividends. Much of my sadness and dissatisfaction occurs from conflicts I have with (my)self. Surrender then is giving up the fight I have with myself in favor of what my Higher Power wants for me.
I’ve found great solace in the 3rd Step Prayer from AA and I’ve noticed that while what I ask of my Higher Power doesn’t seem to change what the Universe is doing in my life; it does make me far more receptive to what is placed in my path.
Jim LaPierre LCSW CCS is the Executive Director of Higher Ground Services in Brewer, Maine. He is a Recovery Ally, mental health therapist and addictions counselor. He specializes in facilitating recovery (whether from addiction, trauma, depression, anxiety, or past abuse) overcome obstacles, and improve their quality of life. Jim is the cofounder of Sobernow.com an online addiction recovery program that is affordable and provides complete anonymity